Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] moved up 3.46: Why It’s Important

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [NASDAQ: ASO] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $50.835 during the day while it closed the day at $50.54. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:06 AM that Academy Sports + Outdoors Completes its 2023 New Store Openings with Seven New Stores.

Academy expanded its footprint by opening 14 new stores in fiscal 2023.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (“Academy”) (Nasdaq: ASO) a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, opened seven new stores across five different states in November 2023 to complete its fiscal 2023 new store openings. Academy opened 14 new stores in fiscal 2023 and plans to continue its expansion efforts goal of opening a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc stock has also gained 4.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASO stock has inclined by 1.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.23% and lost -3.81% year-on date.

The market cap for ASO stock reached $3.77 billion, with 76.71 million shares outstanding and 73.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 3650086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $66.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ASO stock trade performance evaluation

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.38, while it was recorded at 49.32 for the last single week of trading, and 54.52 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.23 and a Gross Margin at +32.93. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Total Capital for ASO is now 25.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.62. Additionally, ASO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] managed to generate an average of $28,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 353.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc go to 11.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]: Institutional Ownership

