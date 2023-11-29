why Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.58

- Advertisements -

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.26 at the close of the session, up 1.35%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Endeavour Silver Hosts Investor Day and Analyst Site Visit.

The event provided insights into the Company’s growth strategy, corporate culture, financial goals, as well as a technical overview of Terronera. The event was hosted by CEO, Dan Dickson together with members of the Management team and technical teams.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is now -30.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXK Stock saw the intraday high of $2.29 and lowest of $2.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.55, which means current price is +23.50% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 5688676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $6,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

