why AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.60

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [NYSE: AU] jumped around 1.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.52 at the close of the session, up 8.02%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM that AngloGold Ashanti Q3 2023 Production Update.

For the three months ended 30 September 2023.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. stock is now 0.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AU Stock saw the intraday high of $19.835 and lowest of $18.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.26, which means current price is +30.92% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 4768251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has AU stock performed recently?

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.82. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.75, while it was recorded at 18.00 for the last single week of trading, and 20.69 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +20.88. AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 13.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.95. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]

The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.