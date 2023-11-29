Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] traded at a high on 11/28/23, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $171.55. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Snowflake Puts Industry-Leading Large Language and AI Models in the Hands of All Users with Snowflake Cortex.

Snowflake unveils Snowflake Cortex, its new fully managed service that provides access to industry-leading large language models, AI models, and vector search functionality.

Snowflake Cortex underpins the LLM-powered experiences in Snowflake, including the new Snowflake Copilot and Universal Search.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3811491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Snowflake Inc stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.33%.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $56.56 billion, with 323.31 million shares outstanding and 301.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 3811491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $198.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 88.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.26.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.16 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.33, while it was recorded at 169.72 for the last single week of trading, and 158.44 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$135,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.