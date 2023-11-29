Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] closed the trading session at $212.35 on 11/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $207.22, while the highest price level was $214.705. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM that CrowdStrike Opens New Asian Hub in Singapore.

Cementing Commitment to Protecting Businesses in the Region.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced the opening of its new office in Singapore that will serve as a central hub for CrowdStrike in Asia. The new office highlights CrowdStrike’s regional investment and will double the capacity of the previous facilities in Singapore, further cementing the cybersecurity leader’s local presence and commitment to protecting organizations in Singapore and across Asia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 101.68 percent and weekly performance of 2.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CRWD reached to a volume of 6843749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $208.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 63.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 22.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.88 for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.75, while it was recorded at 210.33 for the last single week of trading, and 152.00 for the last 200 days.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.36 and a Gross Margin at +73.06. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -9.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$25,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 40.41%.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.