Wall Street Analyst Initiated Carlyle Group Inc [CG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Carlyle Group Inc [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a high on 11/28/23, posting a 4.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.43. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM that Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30:.

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) will replace ICU Medical Inc. (NASD: ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400. ICU Medical will replace PacWest Bancorp (NASD: PACW) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is acquiring PacWest Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Banc of California will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. ICU Medical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13638945 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carlyle Group Inc stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $12.42 billion, with 362.30 million shares outstanding and 191.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 13638945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carlyle Group Inc [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carlyle Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Group Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.29.

How has CG stock performed recently?

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 24.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.13 for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.00, while it was recorded at 32.86 for the last single week of trading, and 30.89 for the last 200 days.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carlyle Group Inc [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. Carlyle Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carlyle Group Inc [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carlyle Group Inc [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Group Inc go to 0.86%.

Insider trade positions for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.