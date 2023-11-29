UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] is 30.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TIGR] slipped around -0.4 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.46 at the close of the session, down -8.23%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 AM that UP Fintech’s Q1-Q3 Net Income Hits $42M, Surpassing 2-Year Total.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: TIGR, and all its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage firm committed to redefining global investing through next-generation technologies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. In the third quarter, the Company achieved a revenue of US$70.1 million, a QoQ increase of 6.2%, and a YoY increase of 26.6%. The non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $16 million, representing a QoQ growth of 4.3% and a YoY increase of 141.1%. The non-GAAP net income for the first three quarters of 2023 reached US$42 million, surpassing the sum of the company’s non-GAAP net income for the past two years.

In the third quarter, UP Fintech added 28,803 new global account holders, bringing the total to 2.15 million. Funded accounts increased by 24,604, reaching approximately 865,500, marking a 14.8% YoY growth. The total account balance amounted to approximately US$18.9 billion, reflecting a 45.7% YoY increase, with net asset inflows exceeding US$1.5 billion during the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock is now 30.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TIGR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.50 and lowest of $4.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.80, which means current price is +93.07% above from all time high which was touched on 09/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 9248268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $5.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TIGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TIGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.