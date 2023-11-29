Twilio Inc [TWLO] is 32.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] jumped around 2.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $65.10 at the close of the session, up 3.58%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Twilio to Participate in UBS Global Technology Conference.

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Aidan Viggiano will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3:35 p.m. (ET) / 12:35 p.m. (PT).

Twilio Inc stock is now 32.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $65.7248 and lowest of $62.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.70, which means current price is +44.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 4377247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $68.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 98.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.24.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 29.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.19, while it was recorded at 63.24 for the last single week of trading, and 60.78 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.24.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc [TWLO]

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.