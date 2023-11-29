Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] Revenue clocked in at $803.38 million, up 58.88% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE: TGH] loss -0.12% or -0.06 points to close at $49.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4122828 shares. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 12:03 AM that Textainer Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period.

During the “go-shop” period, Textainer and its financial advisor were permitted to actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals. Neither Textainer nor its representatives received an alternative acquisition proposal during the “go-shop” period.

It opened the trading session at $49.35, the shares rose to $49.36 and dropped to $49.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGH points out that the company has recorded 35.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 582.37K shares, TGH reached to a volume of 4122828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGH shares is $50.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGH stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textainer Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for TGH stock

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, TGH shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.96 for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.17, while it was recorded at 49.27 for the last single week of trading, and 38.48 for the last 200 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +56.17. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.99.

Return on Total Capital for TGH is now 5.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.33. Additionally, TGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] managed to generate an average of $1,910,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

The top three institutional holders of TGH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.