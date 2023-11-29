Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] Revenue clocked in at $18.11 billion, down -7.46% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.70%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM that TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at UBS investor conference.

Nov. 28, 2023, 8:55 a.m. Mountain time.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the UBS Global Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 8:55 a.m. Mountain time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI’s business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

Over the last 12 months, TXN stock dropped by -13.65%. The one-year Texas Instruments Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.61. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.86 billion, with 908.20 million shares outstanding and 906.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, TXN stock reached a trading volume of 3883725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $163.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 84.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.22.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.36, while it was recorded at 153.29 for the last single week of trading, and 167.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.69.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.