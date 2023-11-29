Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV] Stock trading around $10.62 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [NYSE: VIV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.41%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:26 PM that 3Q23 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 3Q23.

Double-digit net income and free cash flow growth in 9M23, combined with strong shareholder remuneration.

Over the last 12 months, VIV stock rose by 51.89%. The one-year Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.28. The average equity rating for VIV stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.59 billion, with 1.66 billion shares outstanding and 1.66 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, VIV stock reached a trading volume of 3856079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $10.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

VIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, VIV shares gained by 19.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.55 for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.01. Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.50.

Return on Total Capital for VIV is now 6.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.22. Additionally, VIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

VIV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR go to 24.20%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR [VIV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.