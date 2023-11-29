Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] is -1.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $36.75 during the day while it closed the day at $36.74. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Perseverance Metals Completes C$2.8M First Tranche of Private Placement, including a 9.9% Strategic Investment from a Major Canadian Mining Company.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2023) – Perseverance Metals Inc. (“Perseverance” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,848,066. The First Tranche included a 9.9% strategic investment from Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A) (TSX: TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”), one of Canada’s leading mining companies, and significant investments from two prominent resource-focused funds in Québec: SIDEX, LP (“SIDEX”) and Fonds de solidarité FTQ (“Fonds FTQ”).

The First Tranche of the Private Placement was comprised of 1,489,325 common shares of the Company (the “Hard Dollar Shares”) issued at a price of C$0.80 per Hard Dollar Share; 864,675 common shares of the Company that qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)(the “Act”) and sold to purchasers in the province of Québec (the “Québec FT Shares”) at a price of C$1.52 per Québec FT Share; and 326,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Act and sold to purchasers in the province of Ontario (the “Ontario FT Shares”) at a price of CA$1.05 per Ontario FT Share.

Teck Resources Ltd stock has also gained 1.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TECK stock has declined by -10.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.59% and lost -1.86% year-on date.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $19.10 billion, with 519.80 million shares outstanding and 506.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 4197373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $47.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

TECK stock trade performance evaluation

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.27, while it was recorded at 36.29 for the last single week of trading, and 40.62 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.