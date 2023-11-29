Target Corp [TGT] Is Currently 0.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.56%. The company report on November 24, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Target Helps Guests Save with Two-Day Cyber Monday Sale and Deep Deals Through December.

Two-day Cyber Monday sale Nov. 26-27 features deals up to 50% off on hundreds of thousands of items including apparel and accessories, toys, TVs and laptops .

New week-long holiday deals on gifts and essentials will be announced every Sunday, running Nov. 26 through the month of December .

Over the last 12 months, TGT stock dropped by -19.41%. The one-year Target Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.21. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.79 billion, with 461.66 million shares outstanding and 460.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, TGT stock reached a trading volume of 3804146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $149.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corp [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.46 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.80, while it was recorded at 131.15 for the last single week of trading, and 137.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corp [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corp [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corp [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 20.27%.

Target Corp [TGT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.