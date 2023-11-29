Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] fell -38.92% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] gained 8.06% on the last trading session, reaching $11.00 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Sunnova Expands Cutting-Edge Global Command Center, Redefining Customer Service in the Solar Industry.

Investing in and bolstering service capabilities for its network of residential and commercial customers.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading energy services company, today announced the expansion of its Global Command Center (GCC), a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer service experience. The GCC, which has been operating for over a year, is now more powerful and efficient thanks to a number of enhancements, including the addition of new technologies, the expansion of its team of experts, and improvements in operational efficiency.

Sunnova Energy International Inc represents 114.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.35 billion with the latest information. NOVA stock price has been found in the range of $9.93 to $11.105.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 5708088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

Trading performance analysis for NOVA stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.77 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Sunnova Energy International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 426.46. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 409.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$137,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.