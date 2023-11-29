SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -99.48% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [NASDAQ: SMX] gained 2.18% or 0.03 points to close at $1.17 with a heavy trading volume of 8128069 shares. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM that SMX Announces Planned Launch of World’s First Plastic Cycle Token.

THE NEXT GENERATION OF CARBON CREDITS.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, has announced today the planned launch of a groundbreaking plastic cycle token, scheduled for release in Q2 2024. Amidst a global context where only an estimated 9% of plastic is recycled1 (OECD, 2022) in a market valued at over $40 billion2 (Statista, 2021), this initiative is being designed to present a reliable, ethical digital credit platform, aiming to capitalize on billions of dollars in recyclable plastics credits in a newly created market.

It opened the trading session at $1.22, the shares rose to $1.3599 and dropped to $1.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SMX points out that the company has recorded -94.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, SMX reached to a volume of 8128069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMX (Security Matters) Plc is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -34.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5840, while it was recorded at 1.0870 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX] managed to generate an average of -$114,343 per employee.SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

The top three institutional holders of SMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.