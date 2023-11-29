Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] fell -65.75% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Pacwest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] price surged by 0.26 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM that Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30:.

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) will replace ICU Medical Inc. (NASD: ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400. ICU Medical will replace PacWest Bancorp (NASD: PACW) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is acquiring PacWest Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Banc of California will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. ICU Medical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

A sum of 4729022 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.55M shares. Pacwest Bancorp shares reached a high of $7.89 and dropped to a low of $7.62 until finishing in the latest session at $7.86.

The one-year PACW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.84. The average equity rating for PACW stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Pacwest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacwest Bancorp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12.

PACW Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacwest Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.85. Pacwest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.41.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $170,689 per employee.Pacwest Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

PACW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacwest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PACW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PACW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.