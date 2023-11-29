Market cap of MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] reaches 35.57M – now what?

- Advertisements -

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [NASDAQ: HOLO] traded at a low on 11/28/23, posting a -26.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.70. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM that MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announced Providing CMS for China’s Largest New Energy Vehicle Company.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced that its subsidiary is providing CMS for China’s largest new energy vehicle company. By signing the Generalized Streaming Media Control System (CMS) Development Agreement, HOLO is expected to usher in a breakthrough in the new energy vehicle business.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The new energy vehicle company, the largest new energy vehicle company in China, is also the largest new energy vehicle company in the world in terms of sales volume. By October 2023, the new energy vehicle company’s cumulative sales of cars this year have exceeded 2.3 million. The company has sold its products to more than 400 cities in over 70 countries and regions around the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6745051 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MicroCloud Hologram Inc stands at 34.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.79%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for HOLO stock reached $35.57 million, with 50.81 million shares outstanding and 9.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, HOLO reached a trading volume of 6745051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroCloud Hologram Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has HOLO stock performed recently?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.36. With this latest performance, HOLO shares gained by 23.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.37% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8373, while it was recorded at 0.7780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5213 for the last 200 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.33. MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.03.

Return on Total Capital for HOLO is now -49.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.33. Additionally, HOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] managed to generate an average of -$201,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

Insider trade positions for MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]

The top three institutional holders of HOLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.