Market cap of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] reaches 31.01B – now what?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GEHC] slipped around -3.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $68.13 at the close of the session, down -4.23%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM that GE HealthCare Expands On-Device Triage Capabilities of Critical Care Suite with FDA Clearance of Algorithm for Pneumothorax Detection, Notification, Triage and Diagnosis.

As part of the latest Critical Care Suite 2.1 offering, new on-device AI helps detect and localize pneumothorax (PTX) – providing immediate notification and overlay for the presence or absence of PTX.

Results from various clinical studies showed significant user benefits – including a 57% reduction in reporting times for clinical actionable PTXs;1 a 17.7% increase in clinician detection of small PTXs;2 and a 100% partial localization accuracy for detected large PTXs.3.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock is now 16.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEHC Stock saw the intraday high of $70.7847 and lowest of $68.105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.83, which means current price is +27.35% above from all time high which was touched on 04/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 5014924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $83.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

How has GEHC stock performed recently?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, GEHC shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.07, while it was recorded at 71.99 for the last single week of trading, and 74.54 for the last 200 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.