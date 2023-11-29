Market cap of Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] reaches 2.95B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Clearway Energy Inc [NYSE: CWEN] gained 10.28% or 2.35 points to close at $25.22 with a heavy trading volume of 6950103 shares. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM that Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30:.

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) will replace ICU Medical Inc. (NASD: ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400. ICU Medical will replace PacWest Bancorp (NASD: PACW) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is acquiring PacWest Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Banc of California will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. ICU Medical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

It opened the trading session at $24.68, the shares rose to $25.76 and dropped to $24.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CWEN points out that the company has recorded -13.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, CWEN reached to a volume of 6950103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWEN shares is $28.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Clearway Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearway Energy Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWEN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for CWEN stock

Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, CWEN shares gained by 17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.09, while it was recorded at 23.31 for the last single week of trading, and 27.15 for the last 200 days.

Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.76 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Clearway Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.62.

Return on Total Capital for CWEN is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.77. Additionally, CWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] managed to generate an average of $10,034,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Clearway Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN]

The top three institutional holders of CWEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CWEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CWEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.