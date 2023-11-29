Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] is -85.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [NYSE: LICY] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.70 at the close of the session, up 5.78%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Li-Cycle Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Highlights.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock is now -85.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LICY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7474 and lowest of $0.6694 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.58, which means current price is +40.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, LICY reached a trading volume of 4642100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has LICY stock performed recently?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -43.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.88 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1579, while it was recorded at 0.7064 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4581 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -829.85 and a Gross Margin at -535.07. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.00.

Return on Total Capital for LICY is now -15.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.90. Additionally, LICY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] managed to generate an average of -$198,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]

The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LICY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LICY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.