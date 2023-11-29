Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] Is Currently 15.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Iris Energy Ltd [NASDAQ: IREN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.64%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 4:07 AM that Iris Energy to Host an Investor Update Call on November 21, 2023.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, “Iris Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will host an investor update conference call including time for Q&A on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. USA Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will accessible shortly after the event at https://investors.irisenergy.co/events-and-presentations.

Over the last 12 months, IREN stock rose by 162.46%. The one-year Iris Energy Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.31. The average equity rating for IREN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $290.69 million, with 64.75 million shares outstanding and 50.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, IREN stock reached a trading volume of 4172115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Iris Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iris Energy Ltd is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

IREN Stock Performance Analysis:

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.64. With this latest performance, IREN shares gained by 36.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iris Energy Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.13 and a Gross Margin at -30.93. Iris Energy Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.62.

Return on Total Capital for IREN is now -14.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, IREN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Iris Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IREN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IREN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IREN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.