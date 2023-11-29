Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] Stock trading around $15.98 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Immunogen, Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.96%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for November 15, 2023 at 9:30 am GMT / 4:30 am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

Over the last 12 months, IMGN stock rose by 210.29%. The one-year Immunogen, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.7. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.25 billion, with 266.26 million shares outstanding and 259.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, IMGN stock reached a trading volume of 4500600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $22.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Immunogen, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunogen, Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.10, while it was recorded at 15.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immunogen, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. Immunogen, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Immunogen, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.65 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.