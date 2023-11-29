Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] is -12.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Icecure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] price surged by 83.11 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IceCure System Successfully Treated Kidney Cancer Tumor with 92% Disease-Free Survival Rate and 100% Secondary Local Control Rate.

Independent study concluded:- IceCure system offers significant advantage in ability to re-treat tumors that are initially resistant, achieving a subsequent local control rate of 100%- 92.4% of patients (N= 24) were discharged the day after cyroablation- The technology’s ability to preserve renal function post-treatment is paramount for patients’ quality of life- Findings serve as a guide for medical professionals in choosing efficient, cost-effective, and patient-friendly treatment options, thereby benefiting society at large by optimizing kidney tumor management.

Success across multiple indications supports ProSense®’s commercialization, particularly in facilities that can use one device across multiple specialties.

A sum of 97545019 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.49M shares. Icecure Medical Ltd shares reached a high of $1.49 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.36.

The one-year ICCM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.26. The average equity rating for ICCM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICCM shares is $2.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icecure Medical Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

ICCM Stock Performance Analysis:

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.40. With this latest performance, ICCM shares gained by 66.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.85 for Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7898, while it was recorded at 0.8658 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0679 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Icecure Medical Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -542.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.84. Icecure Medical Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -550.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICCM is now -63.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, ICCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] managed to generate an average of -$877,616 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Icecure Medical Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.41 and a Current Ratio set at 4.03.

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] Institutonal Ownership Details

