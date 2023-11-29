Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] stock Upgrade by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $17

- Advertisements -

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] price surged by 3.51 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter.

The following applies to all same store disclosures reported in this press release. Subsequent to its merger with Healthcare Trust of America (“Legacy HTA”) on July 20, 2022, the Company began reporting combined same store results in the third quarter of 2022, which are now referred to as Merger Combined Same Store. Merger Combined Same Store includes the Company’s same store properties, including Legacy HTA properties, that were owned for the full comparative period, and that meet all elements of the Company’s same store criteria. The Company presents the combined companies’ same store portfolios to provide an understanding of the operating performance and growth potential of the combined company.

A sum of 4987798 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.29M shares. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares reached a high of $15.06 and dropped to a low of $14.30 until finishing in the latest session at $15.02.

The one-year HR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.22. The average equity rating for HR stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $17.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.03.

HR Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.77, while it was recorded at 14.54 for the last single week of trading, and 17.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.