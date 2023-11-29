Evercore ISI slashes price target on Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Avidity Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: RNA] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.00 during the day while it closed the day at $7.08. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Avidity Biosciences Announces Expansion of Cardiovascular Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for up to Five Targets Utilizing Avidity’s Proprietary AOC™ Platform Technology.

Avidity to receive $100 million up front with the potential to receive up to $2.2 billion in milestone payments and up to low double-digit royalties.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global licensing and research collaboration to focus on discovery, development and commercialization of up to five cardiovascular targets leveraging Avidity’s proprietary AOC platform technology.

Avidity Biosciences Inc stock has also gained 18.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RNA stock has declined by -11.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.14% and lost -68.09% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for RNA stock reached $524.63 million, with 74.10 million shares outstanding and 71.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 794.88K shares, RNA reached a trading volume of 18847414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNA shares is $39.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Avidity Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avidity Biosciences Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32.

RNA stock trade performance evaluation

Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.59. With this latest performance, RNA shares gained by 45.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.85 for Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1939.65 and a Gross Margin at +84.96. Avidity Biosciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1886.33.

Return on Total Capital for RNA is now -36.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.85. Additionally, RNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA] managed to generate an average of -$935,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Avidity Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Avidity Biosciences Inc [RNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.