Evercore ISI lifts Airbnb Inc [ABNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] plunged by -$1.44 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $129.54 during the day while it closed the day at $127.56. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its third quarter 2023 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc stock has also loss -1.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABNB stock has declined by -3.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.00% and gained 49.19% year-on date.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $81.64 billion, with 640.05 million shares outstanding and 411.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 4009033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $133.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 4.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.66, while it was recorded at 128.16 for the last single week of trading, and 125.90 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc [ABNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 22.00%.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.