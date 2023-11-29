EBay Inc. [EBAY] Revenue clocked in at $9.93 billion, down -0.29% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] loss -0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $41.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM that eBay Supports Voluntary Offer to Acquire Adevinta.

eBay would receive USD $2.2 billion cash and retain a 20% ownership stake.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world, announced its support for the voluntary tender offer led by Permira and Blackstone to acquire all the publicly traded shares of Adevinta (the “Offer”). As part of the transaction, eBay would sell 50% of its shares for an estimated USD $2.2 billion and would exchange the remaining shares for an equity stake of approximately 20% in the newly privatized company.

EBay Inc. represents 539.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.46 billion with the latest information. EBAY stock price has been found in the range of $40.75 to $41.58.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 4966023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $45.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

EBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.44, while it was recorded at 40.86 for the last single week of trading, and 43.82 for the last 200 days.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. EBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.81. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of -$109,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 6.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EBay Inc. [EBAY]

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.