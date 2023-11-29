DSS Inc [DSS] Stock trading around $0.14 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

DSS Inc [AMEX: DSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.35%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM that DSS: Q3 2023 Results Show Hesitation from DSS Customers Due to A Worsening Economy and Government Inaction.

By Lisa Thompson.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, DSS stock dropped by -39.39%. The one-year DSS Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.79. The average equity rating for DSS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 164.20K shares, DSS stock reached a trading volume of 5570780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on DSS Inc [DSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSS shares is $1.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for DSS Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DSS Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

- Advertisements -

DSS Stock Performance Analysis:

DSS Inc [DSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, DSS shares dropped by -13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for DSS Inc [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1676, while it was recorded at 0.1406 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2179 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DSS Inc Fundamentals:

DSS Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

DSS Inc [DSS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.