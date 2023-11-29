DoorDash Inc [DASH] is 93.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] gained 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $94.44 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx Stores are Now Live on DoorDash.

New Partnership with Save Mart Companies Brings Nearly 200 Grocery Stores to the DoorDash Marketplace.

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, announced a partnership with The Save Mart Companies to bring Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx locations to the DoorDash Marketplace. Starting today, consumers across California and Nevada can access Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx on DoorDash to get groceries delivered same day in under an hour, on average*, directly to their door.

DoorDash Inc represents 363.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.61 billion with the latest information. DASH stock price has been found in the range of $93.255 to $95.6588.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 5527296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoorDash Inc [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $100.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for DASH stock

DoorDash Inc [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 33.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.78, while it was recorded at 94.43 for the last single week of trading, and 73.15 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$81,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DoorDash Inc [DASH]

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.