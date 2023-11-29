Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] fell -96.50% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Clearmind Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: CMND] gained 10.34% or 0.31 points to close at $3.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3703650 shares. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM that Clearmind Medicine Announces Positive Results from its Weight Loss and Metabolic Disorder Program with its Proprietary Psychedelic- Based Treatment.

Results from pre- clinical trial indicate potential effect in various metabolic parameters including fat oxidation, weight loss and reduced appetite.

It opened the trading session at $3.27, the shares rose to $4.7499 and dropped to $2.5208, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMND points out that the company has recorded -81.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 72.26K shares, CMND reached to a volume of 3703650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for CMND stock

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, CMND shares dropped by -16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.4200, while it was recorded at 3.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 25.3900 for the last 200 days.

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CMND is now -510.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -571.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -571.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.38.

Clearmind Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]

The top three institutional holders of CMND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.