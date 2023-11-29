Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] Stock trading around $52.25 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] traded at a low on 11/28/23, posting a -2.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.25. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference– Nov. 14, 2023Stephens Annual Investment Conference – Nov. 15-16, 2023Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference – Dec. 5-6, 202312th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event– Dec. 14-15, 2023.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at upcoming investor conferences including the Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference, Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference and the 12th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3905405 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celsius Holdings Inc stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.11%.

The market cap for CELH stock reached $12.11 billion, with 229.15 million shares outstanding and 144.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 3905405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $70.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 216.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.99.

How has CELH stock performed recently?

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, CELH shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.14, while it was recorded at 53.14 for the last single week of trading, and 46.29 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.14 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. Celsius Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.65.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -29.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] managed to generate an average of -$578,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

Insider trade positions for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.