Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] Stock trading around $13.69 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Cabaletta Bio Inc [NASDAQ: CABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -26.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.73%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Cabaletta Bio to Participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, CABA stock rose by 293.39%. The one-year Cabaletta Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.41. The average equity rating for CABA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $586.62 million, with 42.85 million shares outstanding and 34.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 798.35K shares, CABA stock reached a trading volume of 15368999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CABA shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cabaletta Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabaletta Bio Inc is set at 1.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

- Advertisements -

CABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.73. With this latest performance, CABA shares gained by 6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 293.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.57, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cabaletta Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CABA is now -47.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.92. Additionally, CABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] managed to generate an average of -$882,917 per employee.Cabaletta Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.65 and a Current Ratio set at 15.65.

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.