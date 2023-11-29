Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] moved down -4.12: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Bank Of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] price plunged by -4.12 percent to reach at -$1.82. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 6:05 AM that Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares.

Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable January 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2024:.

A sum of 2990747 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia shares reached a high of $42.97 and dropped to a low of $41.80 until finishing in the latest session at $42.40.

The one-year BNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.45. The average equity rating for BNS stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $47.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Bank Of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of Nova Scotia is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76.

BNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, BNS shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.56, while it was recorded at 43.77 for the last single week of trading, and 47.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank Of Nova Scotia Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.78. Bank Of Nova Scotia’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for BNS is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.90. Additionally, BNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] managed to generate an average of $108,992 per employee.Bank Of Nova Scotia’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

BNS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of Nova Scotia go to -3.90%.

Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.