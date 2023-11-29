Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] Is Currently 0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $47.10 on 11/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.805, while the highest price level was $47.395. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Lunate and BNY Mellon to Invest in New Wealth Technology Company.

Abu Dhabi based company will meet the growing needs of wealth and asset managers in the Middle East for an end-to-end wealth management platform.

BNY Mellon will provide its global expertise in wealth technology and has a minority share in the company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.47 percent and weekly performance of -0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, BK reached to a volume of 3949129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.77.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.65, while it was recorded at 47.12 for the last single week of trading, and 44.42 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.84. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] managed to generate an average of $49,768 per employee.Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp go to 10.42%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.