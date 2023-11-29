Alcoa Corp [AA] moved down -0.84: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Alcoa Corp [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $26.08 on 11/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.64, while the highest price level was $26.29. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Alcoa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, William Oplinger to participate in Goldman Sachs Metals and Mining Conference.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced today that William F. Oplinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on November 16, 2023, at the Goldman Sachs Metals and Mining Conference in New York, New York.

Oplinger will make brief comments, beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST, regarding Alcoa’s business, market conditions, and the Company’s outlook in the current market, and may include factors that could affect the present quarter’s financial results. His remarks will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.64 percent and weekly performance of -1.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, AA reached to a volume of 4365883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corp [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $29.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corp is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corp [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Alcoa Corp [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.28, while it was recorded at 26.28 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corp [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.30 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Alcoa Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 20.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corp [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corp [AA] managed to generate an average of -$9,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Alcoa Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corp [AA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corp go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.