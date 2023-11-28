Zscaler Inc [ZS] moved down -0.61: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Zscaler Inc [NASDAQ: ZS] closed the trading session at $191.91 on 11/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $190.43, while the highest price level was $195.07. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Zscaler Appoints Two Key Go-to-Market Leaders to Scale Cloud Security Leader to $5 Billion ARR and Beyond.

Mike Rich Joins as CRO and President of Global Sales and Joyce Kim Joins as CMO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.50 percent and weekly performance of 2.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ZS reached to a volume of 5843482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zscaler Inc [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $197.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 84.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

ZS stock trade performance evaluation

Zscaler Inc [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 24.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.13 for Zscaler Inc [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.54, while it was recorded at 191.79 for the last single week of trading, and 140.15 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc [ZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.32 and a Gross Margin at +77.58. Zscaler Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.51.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -12.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.95. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$33,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Zscaler Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zscaler Inc [ZS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc go to 36.38%.

Zscaler Inc [ZS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.