Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: PGY] loss -7.30% or -0.1 points to close at $1.27 with a heavy trading volume of 10285842 shares. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Pagaya’s Strong Momentum Continues with Closing of Fourth Auto Asset-Backed Securitization Deal of 2023.

Pagaya closes $300 million rated transaction, reaching $1.4 billion year-to-date in auto issuance and $6.3 billion year-to-date across all ABS transactions.

Pagaya Technologies LTD. (NASDAQ: PGY) (“Pagaya” or “the Company”), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, today announced the closing of RPM 2023-4, its 46th asset-backed securitization (ABS) and its 14th in 2023. Kroll Bond Rating Agency rated the transaction.

It opened the trading session at $1.37, the shares rose to $1.37 and dropped to $1.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGY points out that the company has recorded 12.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -122.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, PGY reached to a volume of 10285842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for PGY stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3962, while it was recorded at 1.3420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4167 for the last 200 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.63 and a Current Ratio set at 4.63.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]

The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.