Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain 211.49% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $42.55 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vertiv to Hold Investor Conference on November 29, 2023.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced that it will hold an Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. At the event, Vertiv’s management team will update investors on the Company’s vision and strategy, current business and operations, accelerated growth opportunities and financial performance.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A webcast of the live event and presentation materials can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the event will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock is now 211.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRT Stock saw the intraday high of $43.26 and lowest of $42.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.15, which means current price is +256.07% above from all time high which was touched on 11/21/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 5342446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 103.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.49, while it was recorded at 43.19 for the last single week of trading, and 26.32 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.35.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.59. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of $2,837 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 67.57%.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.