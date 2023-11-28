Toast Inc [TOST] Stock trading around $14.26 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] gained 0.49% or 0.07 points to close at $14.26 with a heavy trading volume of 6259577 shares. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Toast Announces Participation at the UBS Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the UBS Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:35 a.m. MST. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

It opened the trading session at $14.06, the shares rose to $14.45 and dropped to $14.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOST points out that the company has recorded -33.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 6259577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $18.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 451.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.29.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.85, while it was recorded at 14.15 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

Toast Inc [TOST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to -5.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Toast Inc [TOST]

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.