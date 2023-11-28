TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] Is Currently -25.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ: TCBP] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.69 during the day while it closed the day at $0.42. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM that TC BioPharm Announces FDA Clearance of Phase 1B IND for TCB-008 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, announced today that the FDA provides clearance on the Company’s investigational new drug (IND) application for a Phase 1B study in relapse/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

The Phase 1B study, dubbed ACHIEVE2, will be a 9 patient, dose escalating study measuring for safety and dose optimization. The Open-label, multi-center study conducted in 2 parts (dose escalation followed by dose expansion) will evaluate safety, persistence/expansion, and preliminary efficacy of single and multiple IV doses of TCB008 in patients with AML or MDS/AML. Patients may be reinfused with TCB008 up to 3 times following initial infusion as deemed appropriate by the investigator or designee should protocol specified criteria be met.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stock has also loss -11.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TCBP stock has declined by -92.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -95.17% and lost -98.91% year-on date.

The market cap for TCBP stock reached $3.50 million, with 0.35 million shares outstanding and 0.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 210.08K shares, TCBP reached a trading volume of 8557555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

TCBP stock trade performance evaluation

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, TCBP shares dropped by -87.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4218, while it was recorded at 0.5008 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2471 for the last 200 days.

TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -276.13. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.15.

Additionally, TCBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] managed to generate an average of -$22,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]: Institutional Ownership

