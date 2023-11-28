Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] is 1.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Suncor Energy, Inc. [NYSE: SU] traded at a low on 11/27/23, posting a -1.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.28. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Suncor Energy Announces Restart of Production at Terra Nova.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 27, 2023) – Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that the Terra Nova Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading vessel has safely restarted following the completion of the Terra Nova Asset Life Extension project. Production is expected to ramp up over the coming months.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Focusing on safety and operational integrity, we have brought this key offshore project online, providing additional cash flow for our shareholders as well as many benefits to the Newfoundland and Labrador and Canadian economies,” said Rich Kruger, Suncor President and Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate the collaboration and support from the provincial and federal governments regarding this project.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6064402 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for SU stock reached $41.98 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 6064402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Suncor Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy, Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.48, while it was recorded at 32.90 for the last single week of trading, and 31.68 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy, Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]

The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.