Stifel lifts eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: EFTR] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.57 at the close of the session, down -16.94%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that eFFECTOR to Present New Clinical Data from Dose Escalation and Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of Zotatifin in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer at SABCS 2023 Annual Meeting.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc stock is now 34.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EFTR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.699 and lowest of $0.545 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.48, which means current price is +69.66% above from all time high which was touched on 06/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 650.96K shares, EFTR reached a trading volume of 7030133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFTR shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.46.

How has EFTR stock performed recently?

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, EFTR shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5649, while it was recorded at 0.6344 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6241 for the last 200 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Insider trade positions for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]

The top three institutional holders of EFTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EFTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EFTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.