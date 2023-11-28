Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $35.95 billion, up 3.19% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] loss -0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $102.36 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM that Starbucks Corporation Issues Statement in Response to SOC Nomination.

No Shareholder Action Required at this Time.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) confirmed that it has received a notice of nomination by Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) Investment Group of three director candidates for election to the Starbucks Board of Directors at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Starbucks Corp. represents 1.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.35 billion with the latest information. SBUX stock price has been found in the range of $102.065 to $103.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 7786708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $114.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.60, while it was recorded at 103.31 for the last single week of trading, and 100.50 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.95 and a Gross Margin at +21.74. Starbucks Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.47.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 33.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 17.11%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.