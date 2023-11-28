SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] moved up 3.24: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

SoundHound AI Inc [NASDAQ: SOUN] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.27 during the day while it closed the day at $2.23. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SoundHound AI Announces New Employee Assist Voice AI Product for Restaurants.

SoundHound’s Employee Assist uses advanced voice technology to coach in-store employees through actions and provide fast answers to critical questions.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced that it is now offering Employee Assist, a new state-of-the-art conversational AI product that supports restaurant employees by allowing them to instantly learn critical information about food, tasks, and other operations without having to reach for a manual or distract another busy member of staff.

SoundHound AI Inc stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOUN stock has declined by -7.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.03% and gained 25.99% year-on date.

The market cap for SOUN stock reached $83.60 million, with 160.30 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.67M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 9536571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $4.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

SOUN stock trade performance evaluation

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SOUN shares gained by 42.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Total Capital for SOUN is now -148.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47. Additionally, SOUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 490.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] managed to generate an average of -$268,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SoundHound AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.11 and a Current Ratio set at 5.11.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%.