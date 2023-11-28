Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] moved down -18.79: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SEEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.97%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Selection of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Inclusion in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Adaptive Platform Trial to Evaluate Potential Treatments for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

– The PTSD-Drug Treatment Program is funded by The U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Health Agency.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) has been selected for inclusion in an adaptive platform trial to evaluate treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in active-duty service members and veterans. The trial is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) Defense Health Agency and led by the Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office, part of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity.

Over the last 12 months, SEEL stock dropped by -86.91%. The one-year Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.25. The average equity rating for SEEL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.15 million, with 161.38 million shares outstanding and 157.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, SEEL stock reached a trading volume of 18100001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.97. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -49.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.12 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2056, while it was recorded at 0.1322 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7873 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -165.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.42. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$4,595,875 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

