Rigel Pharmaceuticals [RIGL] fell -34.32% so far this year. What now?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals [NASDAQ: RIGL] closed the trading session at $0.99 on 11/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9711, while the highest price level was $1.06. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Rigel Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Third quarter 2023 Total Revenue of $28.1 million which includes record TAVALISSE® net product sales of $24.5 million and REZLIDHIA® net product sales of $2.7 million.

New data on olutasidenib in mIDH1 relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia to be presented at ASH Annual Meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.32 percent and weekly performance of 9.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 958.79K shares, RIGL reached to a volume of 14628427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rigel Pharmaceuticals [RIGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30.

RIGL stock trade performance evaluation

Rigel Pharmaceuticals [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 32.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9358, while it was recorded at 0.9631 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2425 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals [RIGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.10 and a Gross Margin at +98.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.71.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -122.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -699.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.84. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$377,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals [RIGL]: Institutional Ownership

