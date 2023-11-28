Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] moved up 0.35: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] traded at a high on 11/27/23, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day' session at $128.20.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7630239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qualcomm, Inc. stands at 1.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for QCOM stock reached $142.69 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 7630239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $139.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.87, while it was recorded at 128.00 for the last single week of trading, and 117.02 for the last 200 days.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.70. Qualcomm, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.45. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $146,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 6.46%.

Insider trade positions for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.