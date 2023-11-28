Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] Stock trading around $151.24 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Over the last 12 months, PG stock rose by 3.27%. The one-year Procter & Gamble Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $356.46 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, PG stock reached a trading volume of 6021166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $165.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 24.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.99, while it was recorded at 150.70 for the last single week of trading, and 149.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Procter & Gamble Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.05. Procter & Gamble Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.73. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] managed to generate an average of $136,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Procter & Gamble Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co. go to 7.80%.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.