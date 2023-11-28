Pinterest Inc [PINS] Stock trading around $32.08 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Pinterest Inc [NYSE: PINS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.87%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results, Delivers Strong Revenue Growth and Continued Margin Expansion.

Q3 Revenue of $763 million accelerated to 11% year over year growth.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global Monthly Active Users reach 482 million, a record high for the company.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock rose by 28.17%. The one-year Pinterest Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.37. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $21.63 billion, with 593.92 million shares outstanding and 576.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.09M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 10428121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $35.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 53.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.99.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 33.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for Pinterest Inc [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.38, while it was recorded at 31.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$24,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Pinterest Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.99 and a Current Ratio set at 9.99.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc go to 38.90%.

Pinterest Inc [PINS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PINS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PINS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.