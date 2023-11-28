Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] fell -98.14% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Near Intelligence Inc [NASDAQ: NIR] traded at a high on 11/27/23, posting a 28.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM that Near Intelligence, Inc. Announces Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Form 10-Q Filing.

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a privacy-led data intelligence company, announced today that it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 16, 2023 stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 (the “Quarterly Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 14, 2023, the Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 indicating that the filing of the Quarterly Report would be delayed until it completes its previously announced internal investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement and potential fraudulent actions taken by its former chief executive officer and its former chief financial officer and is then able to assess the findings of the investigation and undertake remedial actions, if necessary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26270125 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Near Intelligence Inc stands at 14.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.04%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for NIR stock reached $9.88 million, with 51.75 million shares outstanding and 15.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, NIR reached a trading volume of 26270125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Near Intelligence Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

- Advertisements -

How has NIR stock performed recently?

Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, NIR shares gained by 19.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1998, while it was recorded at 0.1671 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7033 for the last 200 days.

Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NIR is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.61. Additionally, NIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] managed to generate an average of $1,258,142 per employee.Near Intelligence Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Insider trade positions for Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]

The top three institutional holders of NIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NIR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NIR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.